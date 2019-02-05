Kdawg40
on February 5th, 2019
My son has anxiety and ADHD, I add the 250mg to his smoothies in the morning. He hasn't noticed a taste difference which is EXACTLY what I was hoping for.
Our CBD Flavorless Additive was crafted to complement our customers favorite Vape Juice, Beverage or even Food. Experience the benefits of AVIDA CBD Vape Additive. CBD STRENGTHS AVAILABLE: 250MG, 500MG, 1000MG CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS • All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate. • Non- Psychoactive • 0% THC • Non-GMO • 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety, and potency • Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD • Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages. • Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers • Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually) • AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml INGREDIENTS 100% Natural CBD Isolate, Food Grade Vegetable Glycerin, Food Grade Propylene Glycol STORAGE Keep in a cool dry area is recommended Visit "AvidaCBD.com" to learn more.
Nothing special as far as taste goes. Because its Flavorless, duh! But the CBD is definitely effective. I load a few drops in my coffee every morning.
on January 31st, 2019
The vaping is smooth and Its works great both as a tinct and vape. Customers really like all the flavors and they are my top selling cbd line.