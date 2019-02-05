 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Vape Additive

by AVIDA CBD

About this product

Our CBD Flavorless Additive was crafted to complement our customers favorite Vape Juice, Beverage or even Food. Experience the benefits of AVIDA CBD Vape Additive. CBD STRENGTHS AVAILABLE: 250MG, 500MG, 1000MG CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS • All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate. • Non- Psychoactive • 0% THC • Non-GMO • 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety, and potency • Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD • Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages. • Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers • Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually) • AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml INGREDIENTS 100% Natural CBD Isolate, Food Grade Vegetable Glycerin, Food Grade Propylene Glycol STORAGE Keep in a cool dry area is recommended Visit "AvidaCBD.com" to learn more.

Kdawg40

My son has anxiety and ADHD, I add the 250mg to his smoothies in the morning. He hasn't noticed a taste difference which is EXACTLY what I was hoping for.

glamisintherzr

Nothing special as far as taste goes. Because its Flavorless, duh! But the CBD is definitely effective. I load a few drops in my coffee every morning.

Royaldistrocbd101

The vaping is smooth and Its works great both as a tinct and vape. Customers really like all the flavors and they are my top selling cbd line.

Established in early 2018, AVIDA CBD has set out to create the best CBD oil products in the industry. Our policy of complete transparency means you receive the promise on our label - true CBD with exact cannabidiol content in each and every bottle, and 3rd party tested for purity, potency and consistency. It's the AVIDA CBD standard and why we created our own proprietary process AVIDA CORE®. We guarantee you'll love our CBD products. To prove it, we offer you a 60 day, unconditional money back guarantee. Try AVIDA CBD today! www.avidacbd.com