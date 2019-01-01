 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Raw Cannabis Balm (25 mL)

Raw Cannabis Balm (25 mL)

by Awakened Topicals

Write a review
Awakened Topicals Topicals Balms Raw Cannabis Balm (25 mL)
Awakened Topicals Topicals Balms Raw Cannabis Balm (25 mL)

$30.00MSRP

About this product

The Raw Cannabis Balm just may be a miracle worker for chronic pain* and inflammation*. Available in 50 mL and 25 mL sizes, our award winning formula of raw, whole-plant cannabis along with 13 active whole-plant ingredients, is specially formulated for severe joint* and muscle pain*, yet is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types. Our balm is non-psychotropic without the side effects (Euphoria) of inhaled or ingested THC. Vegan | Gluten & paraben free. *These claims have not yet been supported by the FDA.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lavender

Lavender
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. This strain, sometimes referred to as Lavender Kush, has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.

About this brand

Awakened Topicals Logo
California's original raw cannabis company since 2014. Manufacturer of whole plant, raw (cold) extracted Topicals and Sublingual Tinctures. THCa and CBDa rich formulas. Vegan & Gluten Free.