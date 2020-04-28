 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
AZ Super Sour OG Shatter 1g

by AZ Exclusive Extracts

AZ Exclusive Extracts Concentrates Solvent AZ Super Sour OG Shatter 1g

About this product

About this strain

VOTS AZ Super Sour OG

VOTS AZ Super Sour OG

VOTS AZ Super Sour OG from Valley of the Sun is a sour and skunky hybrid strain that can test as high as 24% THC. Its sativa-dominant genetics ease consumers into euphoric focus, making it a perfect daytime strain for creative pastimes and social gatherings. The uplifting qualities are recommended for depression and stress, but novice consumers should take caution as its psychoactive effects can become overwhelming in large doses.

