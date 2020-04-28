Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
VOTS AZ Super Sour OG from Valley of the Sun is a sour and skunky hybrid strain that can test as high as 24% THC. Its sativa-dominant genetics ease consumers into euphoric focus, making it a perfect daytime strain for creative pastimes and social gatherings. The uplifting qualities are recommended for depression and stress, but novice consumers should take caution as its psychoactive effects can become overwhelming in large doses.