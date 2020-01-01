 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. BaKed Caramel Bite 33mg THC

BaKed Caramel Bite 33mg THC

by BaKed

Write a review
BaKed Edibles Candy BaKed Caramel Bite 33mg THC

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Chewy, buttery and delicious, our Caramel Bites are a tasty way to medicate. Each Caramel Bite contains 33mg THC (approximately 1-2 doses). We handcraft our caramels with premium cannabis oil and our time-tested recipes. For an extra uplifting sweet treat, try our Killer Caramel Bites with 100mg THC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BaKed Logo
BaKed's delicious and potent edibles are guaranteed to make you feel good! We've supplied our candies, fish snacks and baked goods to dispensaries in the greater Los Angeles area for more than 7 years. We started out because we love baking, and we love sharing our creations. All of our THC treats are handcrafted using our signature recipes and premium, solvent-free and CO2 extracted cannabis oil to create deliciously soothing edibles that taste as good as they feel. Our MOST POPULAR products are our Drop Candies (25mg THC), Lollipops (25mg - 90mg THC) and irresistible Killer Fish crackers (32mg - 95mg THC). All of our products provide reliable and effective relief for pain, sleep problems and anxiety as well as aiding in relaxation and mood elevation. Everything is routinely tested to ensure consistent dosages and potency. You can find our range of uplifting edibles at more than 100 dispensaries throughout LA. We hope you enjoy getting BaKed with us!