1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Chewy, buttery and delicious, our Caramel Bites are a tasty way to medicate. Each Caramel Bite contains 33mg THC (approximately 1-2 doses). We handcraft our caramels with premium cannabis oil and our time-tested recipes. For an extra uplifting sweet treat, try our Killer Caramel Bites with 100mg THC.
Be the first to review this product.