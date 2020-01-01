 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Basic Jane Oil Gift Set

by Basic Jane

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Our essential oil gift set is the ideal gift for your essential oil fanatics. Each set comes with our specialized blends including Relax, Relieve and Awake oil. Each set comes in a cute slide box monogrammed with the Basic Jane logo. Awake Oil: An invigorating blend of pink grapefruit, bergamot, ginger, orange, lime and cardamom Relax Oil: A relaxing oil blend of lavender, clary sage, and ylang ylang. Relieve Oil: A soothing topical blend that features essential oils, eucalyptus, wintergreen, peppermint, pink grapefruit, lime, lemon and sweet orange

About this brand

Basic Jane products are simple, effective, and high-quality topicals for health and well-being. Discover a specialized line of gels, lotions, and oils that are natural remedies powered by science. Basic Jane is the first consumer-focused line of products from Verda Bio, a science-driven company focused on discovering, developing, and bringing to market novel plant-based products. Verda Bio is one of the only companies to sequence the genomes of cannabis plants and collaborate with researchers from leading research institutes. We are proud to bring our expertise to the Basic Jane line of products.