Relieve Cream

by Basic Jane

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Relieve pain relief cream is a nourishing and indulgent cream which provides rapid pain relief. This cooling cream contains our signature blend of peppermint, menthol and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). One of our most popular products. What it does? Our Relieve cream is the perfect arthritis pain relief cream, muscle pain relief cream, joint pain cream, or topical pain cream. Use it on all your aches and pains. Key Ingredients: Menthol: Pain-Relieving Peppermint: Cooling Aloe: Soothing Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory What to expect? Texture: Thick, Nourishing Cream Smell: Minty Sensation: Cooling

5 customer reviews

Cdpress

This relieve cream works awesome for my knee pain. It has a peppermint scent not too overwhelming. I also put on my back as well. You want be disappointed with this cream

Belltowntulip

I layer the gel and cream for extra strength pain relief. It is my go to products for chronic neck and back pain.

Meemo

This is the best topical I have used, by a long shot! I get the stiff neck thing periodically and the cream provides nearly instant relief. Have also used it for restless leg syndrome. Wow!

About this brand

Basic Jane products are simple, effective, and high-quality topicals for health and well-being. Discover a specialized line of gels, lotions, and oils that are natural remedies powered by science. Basic Jane is the first consumer-focused line of products from Verda Bio, a science-driven company focused on discovering, developing, and bringing to market novel plant-based products. Verda Bio is one of the only companies to sequence the genomes of cannabis plants and collaborate with researchers from leading research institutes. We are proud to bring our expertise to the Basic Jane line of products.