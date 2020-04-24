Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Relieve pain relief cream is a nourishing and indulgent cream which provides rapid pain relief. This cooling cream contains our signature blend of peppermint, menthol and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). One of our most popular products. What it does? Our Relieve cream is the perfect arthritis pain relief cream, muscle pain relief cream, joint pain cream, or topical pain cream. Use it on all your aches and pains. Key Ingredients: Menthol: Pain-Relieving Peppermint: Cooling Aloe: Soothing Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory What to expect? Texture: Thick, Nourishing Cream Smell: Minty Sensation: Cooling
on April 24th, 2020
This relieve cream works awesome for my knee pain. It has a peppermint scent not too overwhelming. I also put on my back as well. You want be disappointed with this cream
on August 16th, 2017
I layer the gel and cream for extra strength pain relief. It is my go to products for chronic neck and back pain.
on August 16th, 2017
This is the best topical I have used, by a long shot! I get the stiff neck thing periodically and the cream provides nearly instant relief. Have also used it for restless leg syndrome. Wow!