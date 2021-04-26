Basic Jane
Relieve Cream
About this product
Relieve pain relief cream is a nourishing and indulgent cream which provides rapid pain relief. This cooling cream contains our signature blend of peppermint, menthol and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). One of our most popular products.
What it does? Our Relieve cream is the perfect arthritis pain relief cream, muscle pain relief cream, joint pain cream, or topical pain cream. Use it on all your aches and pains.
Key Ingredients:
Menthol: Pain-Relieving
Peppermint: Cooling
Aloe: Soothing
Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory
What to expect?
Texture: Thick, Nourishing Cream
Smell: Minty
Sensation: Cooling
