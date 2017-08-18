Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Relieve gel is a light, aloe-based product that provides cooling relief for your muscle cramps and soothes inflammation with a powerful combination of peppermint essential oil, arnica, cooling menthol, and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). Key Ingredients: Arnica: Anti-Inflammatory Menthol: Pain-Relieving Peppermint: Cooling Aloe: Soothing Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory What to expect? Texture: Light Aloe Vera Gel Smell: Minty Sensation: Cooling Size: 2 or 4 Ounces
on August 18th, 2017
This gel is quick to absorb and I use it every morning as part of my daily routine for my chronic neck and back pain. Once dry you can not tell that you have any product on. I was thrilled to discover that it immediately relieved my leg cramps too. I'm super happy and have recommended the Basic Jane products to all my friends and relatives.