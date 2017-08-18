 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Relieve Gel

by Basic Jane

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Relieve gel is a light, aloe-based product that provides cooling relief for your muscle cramps and soothes inflammation with a powerful combination of peppermint essential oil, arnica, cooling menthol, and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). Key Ingredients: Arnica: Anti-Inflammatory Menthol: Pain-Relieving Peppermint: Cooling Aloe: Soothing Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory What to expect? Texture: Light Aloe Vera Gel Smell: Minty Sensation: Cooling Size: 2 or 4 Ounces

Belltowntulip

This gel is quick to absorb and I use it every morning as part of my daily routine for my chronic neck and back pain. Once dry you can not tell that you have any product on. I was thrilled to discover that it immediately relieved my leg cramps too. I'm super happy and have recommended the Basic Jane products to all my friends and relatives.

Basic Jane products are simple, effective, and high-quality topicals for health and well-being. Discover a specialized line of gels, lotions, and oils that are natural remedies powered by science. Basic Jane is the first consumer-focused line of products from Verda Bio, a science-driven company focused on discovering, developing, and bringing to market novel plant-based products. Verda Bio is one of the only companies to sequence the genomes of cannabis plants and collaborate with researchers from leading research institutes. We are proud to bring our expertise to the Basic Jane line of products.