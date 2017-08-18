Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
A convenient roller design. This soothing oil is a topical blend that features essential oils, eucalyptus, wintergreen, peppermint, pink grapefruit, lime, lemon and sweet orange
on August 18th, 2017
The Relieve oil is a perfect product to have in my purse and gym bag. It is my quick go to pain reliever before and after exercise. I can grab it and roll it over my sore knees and neck. I have even used it on bug bites this summer and it takes away the itch. I am thrilled with my Basic Jane products.