 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Relieve Oil

Relieve Oil

by Basic Jane

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Basic Jane Topicals Lubricants & Oils Relieve Oil

$25.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A convenient roller design. This soothing oil is a topical blend that features essential oils, eucalyptus, wintergreen, peppermint, pink grapefruit, lime, lemon and sweet orange

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Belltowntulip

The Relieve oil is a perfect product to have in my purse and gym bag. It is my quick go to pain reliever before and after exercise. I can grab it and roll it over my sore knees and neck. I have even used it on bug bites this summer and it takes away the itch. I am thrilled with my Basic Jane products.

About this brand

Basic Jane Logo
Basic Jane products are simple, effective, and high-quality topicals for health and well-being. Discover a specialized line of gels, lotions, and oils that are natural remedies powered by science. Basic Jane is the first consumer-focused line of products from Verda Bio, a science-driven company focused on discovering, developing, and bringing to market novel plant-based products. Verda Bio is one of the only companies to sequence the genomes of cannabis plants and collaborate with researchers from leading research institutes. We are proud to bring our expertise to the Basic Jane line of products.