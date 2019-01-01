About this product
Highwayman is a Hybrid strain that is a beautiful mixture of colorful pistils and frosty trichomes. This strain has a fresh, clean citrus terpene profile. With Highwayman patients may experience uplifting, clearheaded effects without feeling electric or wired. The experience with Highwayman is smooth from start to finish.
Highwayman is a cross of William’s Wonder and Tang Tang created by Colorado breeder Tierra Rojo and supposedly named in honor of Willie Nelson and the rest of the famed outlaw country supergroup, the Highwaymen. An even mix of sativa and indica genetics, it produces an uplifting, creative head high along with a subtle body buzz and aromas of chocolate and coffee. This strain can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, and depression.