Indica

4.2 228 reviews

Willy's Wonder

aka William's Wonder

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 31 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 228 reviews

Willy's Wonder

Willy’s Wonder, or William’s Wonder to the more formal, is one of those cannabis strains of legendary status that you’ll just have to try to fully appreciate. Indica-dominant with Afghani genetics, Willy’s flowers are colorful with all possible hues of green, yellow, and red. The strain’s aroma is an equally diverse mix of tropical fruit and citrus that also comes through in its sweet and sour taste. It was originally developed in the 1980s and has only grown in popularity and potency since then. New patients be warned, however, as this strain may be one to work up to. 

Effects

156 people reported 1262 effects
Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 55%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 35%
Sleepy 32%
Anxiety 39%
Stress 37%
Pain 36%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

228

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Willy's Wonder
First strain child
Brainwreck
child
Second strain child
Loopy Fruit
child

Most popular in