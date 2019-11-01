danbetech
on November 1st, 2019
This is my Second favorite strain only to Blue Dream. The taste is an incredible mix of pine and lime. Highly recommended.
Money'$ Pug Life is a Sativa strain, although patients partial to Indica strains find the effects of this flower favorable. With the uplift denoted with many Sativa and Sativa dominant strains and the physical relaxation characterized by Indicas, Money'$ Pug Life is smooth and gentle, making this flower an ideal daytime medication for patients with anxiety.
