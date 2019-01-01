 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Silver Lights Haze

by Bedford Grow

Silver Lights is a Sativa strain. This flower is ideal for patients that are active and enjoy the outdoors. Patients may find this strain provides body relaxation that removes tension while also keeping the mind engaged and active. Due to the possible surge of energy, use is recommended for daytime.

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.