Electric Lemonade Cartridge 1g

by Bee Elevated

Bee Elevated Concentrates Cartridges Electric Lemonade Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Electric Lemonade

Electric Lemonade

Electric Lemonade by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain is a PCC in-house favorite and bridges the gap between sativa and hybrid beautifully, offering energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. PCC recommends utilizing Electric Lemonade’s uplifting effects to overcome anxiety and nausea. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.  

About this brand

