EJBP
on October 15th, 2019
I switched over to these from normal melatonin caps and am really seeing some awesome results. Getting an uninterrupted nights sleep and waking up feeling great!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save Get a great night's rest with our CBD and melatonin capsules. With 25 mg of CBD per tablet and 5 mg of Melatonin, you get all you need in one, easy-to-take capsule. Capsules are made with full-spectrum hemp oil. All of the benefits of CBD in a very convenient form. CONTAINS LESS THAN 0.3% THC
on October 15th, 2019
I switched over to these from normal melatonin caps and am really seeing some awesome results. Getting an uninterrupted nights sleep and waking up feeling great!
on October 15th, 2019
Love this product! Anytime I'm feeling restless and have a hard time falling asleep, I take these Dream capsules and they work miracles for me. I never wake up feeling drowsy, just well rested! Keep up the great work BeLeaf!