Full Spectrum Dream 30 Capsules 750mg CBD/150 mg Melatonin

by BeLeaf Life's Oils

About this product

Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save Get a great night's rest with our CBD and melatonin capsules. With 25 mg of CBD per tablet and 5 mg of Melatonin, you get all you need in one, easy-to-take capsule. Capsules are made with full-spectrum hemp oil. All of the benefits of CBD in a very convenient form. CONTAINS LESS THAN 0.3% THC

EJBP

I switched over to these from normal melatonin caps and am really seeing some awesome results. Getting an uninterrupted nights sleep and waking up feeling great!

shnke12

Love this product! Anytime I'm feeling restless and have a hard time falling asleep, I take these Dream capsules and they work miracles for me. I never wake up feeling drowsy, just well rested! Keep up the great work BeLeaf!

About this brand

BeLeaf is more than a name. It’s a commitment to the healing power of whole hemp plant CBD oil — Oil that is all-natural, holistic, and passionately produced. Licensed by the Missouri Department of Agriculture in 2015, BeLeaf started as a company to help give intractable epilepsy patients their lives back, and give their families real hope for the future. As the Farm Bill passed December of 2018, we have created a line of consumer products to sell beyond our seizure patients. BeLeaf Life's Oils is an industry leader in the quality of CBD grown and produced. The plants are grown indoors in a cGMP facility (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) and remain in our chain of custody from seed to sale. We use a sophisticated hydroponic system, that consistently provides the necessary nutrients to water our plants. Our controlled indoor facility eliminates the need to ever use pesticides. Every batch of oil is tested twice by a third-party lab leaving each product with a batch ID number and QR code that directs our customers to the test results.