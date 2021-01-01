Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand BeLeaf Life's Oils

BeLeaf Life's Oils

Full Spectrum Dream 30 Capsules 750mg CBD/150 mg Melatonin

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save
Get a great night's rest with our CBD and melatonin capsules. With 25 mg of CBD per tablet and 5 mg of Melatonin, you get all you need in one, easy-to-take capsule. Capsules are made with full-spectrum hemp oil. All of the benefits of CBD in a very convenient form.

CONTAINS LESS THAN 0.3% THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!