Purple Champagne

by Benson Elvis

Benson Elvis Cannabis Flower Purple Champagne

Purple Champagne is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Grand Daddy Purp, who crossed a rare sativa phenotype of his famous Granddaddy Purple with Pink Champagne (AKA Phantom). The main appeal of Purple Champagne is her vibrant bud coloration, but many consumers will also appreciate the heady, mood-lifting effects this strain has to offer.

About this strain

Purple Champagne

Purple Champagne

