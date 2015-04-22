ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 4766 reviews

Granddaddy Purple

aka GDP, Granddaddy Purp

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Granddaddy Purple nugget
Granddaddy Purple
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Effects

Relaxed 59%
Sleepy 49%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 33%
Stress 39%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 30%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Reviews

4,766

Lineage

First strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
Granddaddy Purple
First strain child
Cirrus
child
Second strain child
Ivan
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

