Where's My Bike

by Benson Elvis

About this product

Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.

Very euphoric spacy high. I got a light earthy flavor from it. I definitely would recommend the sauce Boss terp twister of Where's my bike.

About this strain

Where's My Bike

Where's My Bike

About this brand

