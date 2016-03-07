- Fruity
- Peppery
- Minty
Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
697
Find Amnesia nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Amnesia nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Products with Amnesia
Hang tight. We're looking for Amnesia nearby.