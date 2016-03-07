ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.2 697 reviews

Amnesia

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Minty

CalmingEnergizing

Amnesia
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Minty

Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.

 

Effects

468 people reported 3377 effects
Happy 61%
Euphoric 48%
Relaxed 47%
Uplifted 43%
Energetic 39%
Stress 25%
Depression 22%
Pain 15%
Anxiety 14%
Fatigue 9%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 10%

Reviews

697

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Amnesia
First strain child
Dedoverde Haze
child
Second strain child
Amnesi-K Lemon
child

