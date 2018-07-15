Biker Kush by Karma Genetics is a blend that combines potent and flavorful elements from famously potent parents. Created by crossing Hell’s OG and Lucifer OG (Hell’s OG x SFV OG Kush), Biker Kush pays homage to California cannabis propagators and their intermingling genetics. This stretchy plant produces dense, deep green buds that reek of lemon Pine-Sol and lush, floral earth. Biker Kush has a 9 to 11 week flowering time and a high THC content.
