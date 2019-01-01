About this product
Like the name implies, Sour Space Candy is more than just your average indulgence. With notes of lemon, cheese, and sour diesel this CBD rich hemp flower speaks to the more refined palate. With a reputation for delivering a clear and uplifted calm, these dense hemp buds are a great choice for those looking to elevate the mood while keeping the feet on solid ground. Perfect for the smokable hemp bud enthusiast.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Berkshire CBD
We are a family-owned farm dedicated to sourcing the best CBD flower and buds available. We work closely with small farms who use all organic practices to grow our high quality hemp buds. All of our hemp flower is slow dried, 60 day cured, hand trimmed and grown outdoors without the use of any chemical herbicides, pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.