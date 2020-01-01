Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
The Hat Trick is a trifecta like no other. We have customized this 1:1:2 cannabinoid blend to give you a boosted, balanced, full-spectrum cannabis experience. One part CBD provides a soothing, non-psychoactive, medicinal effect. One part Delta 9-THC unlocks the creative, euphoric, good times vibes. Two parts Delta 8-THC rounds out the mix with its clean, focused, mildly psychoactive style. The powerhouse entourage effect in this cannabinoid blend becomes greater than the sum of its parts, and is customized with a double strain hybrid matrix for even more balanced effect. Recover and re-stack, medicate and recreate with our Big Sur Hat Trick.
