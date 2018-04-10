 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow media
  5. BIOALL

BIOALL

by bio365

Skip to Reviews
5.01
bio365 Growing Grow Media BIOALL

Similar items

Show all

About this product

BIOALL™ is a biologically active, biochar-based nutrient dense blend of coir, peat and perlite. This soil is for all growing environments, indoor, outdoor and green house. It has moderate porosity. BIOALL™ will provide a stable and ideal growing medium throughout the entire plant life cycle. BIOALL™ contains BioCore™ biochar and BioCharge™ living microorganisms. It is an organic, biologically active and nutrient dense soil. All bio365 soils reduce total grower costs, increase plant quality, are more tolerant and easier to use growing media, and reduce global warming by capturing carbon dioxide.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Tommyandjonnie

This stuff is awesome I seen a different for other soils

About this brand

bio365 Logo
bio365 produces biologically activated and nutrient dense biochar soils for professional cannabis cultivation. Developed by a team of leading soil scientists, biochar experts, and cultivators, our mixes provide optimal characteristics for cannabis plants to thrive. Our organic soils lower your total cost of cultivation, improve product quality, and are beneficial for the environment. Our lineup is designed for all types of cultivation including indoor, greenhouse, and outdoor growing practices.