BIOCOCO

by bio365

bio365 Growing Grow Media BIOCOCO

About this product

BIOCOCO™ is a biologically active, biochar-based No Float soil, replacing perlite with a unique blend of coarse and fine coir. BIOCOCO™ is soil with a super high porosity combined with great water retention. Ideal for farmers who want a soil that allows for additional inputs, feeding and watering once or more a day. BIOCOCO™ is natural and organic. It contains BioCore™ biochar, and has a starter charge of living microorganisms and nutrients, delivered by BioCharge™. All bio365 soils reduce total grower costs, increase plant quality, are more tolerant and easier to use growing media, and reduce global warming by capturing carbon dioxide.

About this brand

bio365 produces biologically activated and nutrient dense biochar soils for professional cannabis cultivation. Developed by a team of leading soil scientists, biochar experts, and cultivators, our mixes provide optimal characteristics for cannabis plants to thrive. Our organic soils lower your total cost of cultivation, improve product quality, and are beneficial for the environment. Our lineup is designed for all types of cultivation including indoor, greenhouse, and outdoor growing practices.