BIOCOCO™ is a biologically active, biochar-based No Float soil, replacing perlite with a unique blend of coarse and fine coir. BIOCOCO™ is soil with a super high porosity combined with great water retention. Ideal for farmers who want a soil that allows for additional inputs, feeding and watering once or more a day. BIOCOCO™ is natural and organic. It contains BioCore™ biochar, and has a starter charge of living microorganisms and nutrients, delivered by BioCharge™. All bio365 soils reduce total grower costs, increase plant quality, are more tolerant and easier to use growing media, and reduce global warming by capturing carbon dioxide.