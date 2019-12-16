 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gelato 33

by Bishop Orchard

Indica Dominant Hybrid: (GSC X Sunset Sherbet) Description: Another tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam Genetics, This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family.

Zonative

Fantastic strain Heady, good body high, relaxing. Great flavor and aromas from this strain!

