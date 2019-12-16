Zonative
on December 16th, 2019
Fantastic strain Heady, good body high, relaxing. Great flavor and aromas from this strain!
Indica Dominant Hybrid: (GSC X Sunset Sherbet) Description: Another tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam Genetics, This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family.
