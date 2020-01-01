 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. BKLYN CBD Gummies - Apple

BKLYN CBD Gummies - Apple

by BKLYN CBD

Made in small batches by hand, our all natural CBD Apple gummies are infused with the finest CBD creating a delicious blend of CBD and natural apples. Each gummy contains 20mg of CBD, 180mg of CBD per mason jars. 9 gummies per jar 20mg of CBD per gummies Non-psychoactive CBD derived from US hemp Handmade All natural ingredients No added sugar, preservatives or artificial coloring Ingredients: Natural infused Maine apples, made with pure non-gmo Maine apple extract, apple cider syrup, gelatin (non vegan), citric acid. No sugar or artificial flavoring added. Store in a dry, cool place If your employment requires a drug test, please talk to your employer or physician first. Contains less than 0.3% THC. Keep out of reach of children. Consult your doctor before taking if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition, or take pharmaceutical drugs.

After years of trying ineffective sleep aids and prescription medications with undesired side effects, we came across CBD and gave it a try. We were sold. We started BKLYN CBD to help people like us who are looking for a natural way to deal with the ups and downs of everyday life. It’s the Brooklyn Way!