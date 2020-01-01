 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Face Mask - Hydrate

by BKLYN CBD

CBD Face Mask - Hydrate
$14.00MSRP

Specially designed with the best CBD properties and natural ingredients to revitalize your skin holistically. Formulated with a powerful blend of natural plant extracts and CBD our Face Mask promotes a healthier hydrated skin. Infused with powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory extracts like rosemary and black licorice our mask promotes cell renewal and will have your skin glowing again. 10mg of CBD Hydrating, Refreshing, Revitalizing 0% THC 100% vegan Never tested on animals How To Use: Cleanse face for best results. Apply the the mask to face and leave on for 15 - 20 minutes. Remove mask and gently massage the remaining serum into skin. Ingredients: Rosemary: Antioxidant Black Licorice: Soothing, Revitalizing Centella Asiatica: Anti-Aging, Moisturizing Scutellaria Baicalensis: Anti-Inflammatory

After years of trying ineffective sleep aids and prescription medications with undesired side effects, we came across CBD and gave it a try. We were sold. We started BKLYN CBD to help people like us who are looking for a natural way to deal with the ups and downs of everyday life. It’s the Brooklyn Way!