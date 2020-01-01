BLACK LABEL CANNABIS, like many companies, has humble origins and deep roots in the local community. We have worked hard to maintain both our humility and our roots while building greater trust and expanding our horizons. WHO WE ARE. Here at Black Label Cannabis, we are a small Washington State business with a big business attitude. We are a proud veteran-owned and operated company, with over 44 years of military service within our ranks. Our expertise comes from all parts of the cannabis industry and beyond.