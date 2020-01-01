About this product

CBD / THC (Δ-8) Vape Cartridge - Black Tie's "True Full Spectrum" CBD / THC Delta-8 Vape Cartridges contain premium CO2 extracted CBD Distillate as well as Legal THC Delta-8 Distillate! The combination of cannabinoids such as THC and CBD have proven to provide more beneficial properties than that of a single cannabinoid alone. This unflavored cartridge is highly effective and provides a clean, pleasant taste that has a mild hint of cherry. Please enjoy in moderation until you become familiar with the potency. THC Delta-8 is capable of providing narcotic-like effects. Caution is advised. Total CBD: 20.07% Total THC (Δ-8): 47.06% Total Cannabinoids per gram: 67.06% or 670mg per gram!! **Full 3rd Party Test Result Available Here** Available Sizes: .5mL , 1mL Available (Strain Derived) Flavors: Blue Afgoo Grape Ape Lemon Jack (Jack Herer) Unflavored (Natural) Sour Pebbles Strawberry Cough Watermelon OG Wedding Cake Available (Organic, Botanical) Flavors: Banana Cream Cherry Mango Orange PineApple Tooty Fruity Vanilla *More Flavors Coming Soon **PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES** The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery. Polycarbonate Clear Round Mouthpiece