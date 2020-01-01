Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
CBD / THC (Δ-8) Vape Cartridge - Black Tie's "True Full Spectrum" CBD / THC Delta-8 Vape Cartridges contain premium CO2 extracted CBD Distillate as well as Legal THC Delta-8 Distillate! The combination of cannabinoids such as THC and CBD have proven to provide more beneficial properties than that of a single cannabinoid alone. This unflavored cartridge is highly effective and provides a clean, pleasant taste that has a mild hint of cherry. Please enjoy in moderation until you become familiar with the potency. THC Delta-8 is capable of providing narcotic-like effects. Caution is advised. Total CBD: 20.07% Total THC (Δ-8): 47.06% Total Cannabinoids per gram: 67.06% or 670mg per gram!! **Full 3rd Party Test Result Available Here** Available Sizes: .5mL , 1mL Available (Strain Derived) Flavors: Blue Afgoo Grape Ape Lemon Jack (Jack Herer) Unflavored (Natural) Sour Pebbles Strawberry Cough Watermelon OG Wedding Cake Available (Organic, Botanical) Flavors: Banana Cream Cherry Mango Orange PineApple Tooty Fruity Vanilla *More Flavors Coming Soon **PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES** The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery. Polycarbonate Clear Round Mouthpiece
Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.
