Total CBD: 20.07%
Total THC (Δ-8): 47.06%
Total Cannabinoids per gram: 67.06% or 670mg per gram!!
**Full 3rd Party Test Result Available Here**
Available Sizes: .5mL , 1mL
Available (Strain Derived) Flavors:
Blue Afgoo
Grape Ape
Lemon Jack (Jack Herer)
Unflavored (Natural)
Sour Pebbles
Strawberry Cough
Watermelon OG
Wedding Cake
Available (Organic, Botanical) Flavors:
Banana Cream
Cherry
Mango
Orange
PineApple
Tooty Fruity
Vanilla
*More Flavors Coming Soon
**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**
The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.
Polycarbonate
Clear Round Mouthpiece
Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.
