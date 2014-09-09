CBD / THC (Δ-8) Vape Cartridge - Black Tie's "True Full Spectrum" CBD / THC Delta-8 Vape Cartridges contain premium CO2 extracted CBD Distillate as well as Legal THC Delta-8 Distillate! The combination of cannabinoids such as THC and CBD have proven to provide more beneficial properties than that of a single cannabinoid alone. This unflavored cartridge is highly effective and provides a clean, pleasant taste that has a mild hint of cherry. Please enjoy in moderation until you become familiar with the potency. THC Delta-8 is capable of providing narcotic-like effects. Caution is advised.



Total CBD: 20.07%



Total THC (Δ-8): 47.06%



Total Cannabinoids per gram: 67.06% or 670mg per gram!!



**Full 3rd Party Test Result Available Here**



Available Sizes: .5mL , 1mL



Available (Strain Derived) Flavors:



Blue Afgoo

Grape Ape

Lemon Jack (Jack Herer)

Unflavored (Natural)

Sour Pebbles

Strawberry Cough

Watermelon OG

Wedding Cake

Available (Organic, Botanical) Flavors:



Banana Cream

Cherry

Mango

Orange

PineApple

Tooty Fruity

Vanilla

*More Flavors Coming Soon



**PROUDLY CARRYING CCELL JUPITER CARTRIDGES & CCELL RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES**



The CCELL Cartridge Will Work With Any 510 Thread Battery but Is Engineered to Pair and Function Best With the CCELL™ Battery.



Polycarbonate

Clear Round Mouthpiece