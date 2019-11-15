Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This indoor, Cannabigerol (CBG) dominant, strain is unique to say the least. If you haven't tried a CBG dominant strain before, you are in for a treat. Providing a sweet lemon-citrus taste, this strain has the ability to provide relaxing body effects while allowing your mind to focus. Some report feelings of enhanced creativity. Black Tie is proud to provide America's highest quality CBG flowers!!
on November 15th, 2019
Dankness! Super mellow buzz and tastes fantastic! Will def check out some other products.
on November 15th, 2019
Great citrus taste!
on November 15th, 2019
This was soo sticky and had a great smell. I was honestly surprised by the overall aroma & look for a CBG flower product. The high was a great chill/mellow high that relaxed me after a long day of work