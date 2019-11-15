 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Cream Diesel (CBG)

by Black Tie CBD

5.017
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Lemon Cream Diesel (CBG)
Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower Lemon Cream Diesel (CBG)

$15.99MSRP

About this product

This indoor, Cannabigerol (CBG) dominant, strain is unique to say the least. If you haven't tried a CBG dominant strain before, you are in for a treat. Providing a sweet lemon-citrus taste, this strain has the ability to provide relaxing body effects while allowing your mind to focus. Some report feelings of enhanced creativity. Black Tie is proud to provide America's highest quality CBG flowers!!

17 customer reviews

5.017

ThaKiefThief

Dankness! Super mellow buzz and tastes fantastic! Will def check out some other products.

SpacemanC

This was soo sticky and had a great smell. I was honestly surprised by the overall aroma & look for a CBG flower product. The high was a great chill/mellow high that relaxed me after a long day of work

About this brand

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.