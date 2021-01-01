Mellow Vibes Jellies THC 10 Pack Watermelon
by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze ChocolatesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
These refreshingly fruity jellies are infused with a cannabinoid hybrid distillate to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer. Shelf life: 12 months Activation: 40-70 mins Total per package: 100mg THC Total per piece: 10mg THC Pieces per package: 10 Ingredients: Cane sugar, corn syrup (glucose), water, pectin, decorative sugar, shortening flakes, soy lecithin, natural & artificial flavoring, and distillate cannabis extract. Our Watermelon jellies are fresh, green, and fruity with cucumber notes, the perfect amount of sweet, they are incredibly mouthwatering and scream SUMMER.
About this brand
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.