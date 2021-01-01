 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Mellow Vibes Jellies THC 10 Pack Watermelon

Mellow Vibes Jellies THC 10 Pack Watermelon

by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Write a review
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates Edibles Candy Mellow Vibes Jellies THC 10 Pack Watermelon

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

These refreshingly fruity jellies are infused with a cannabinoid hybrid distillate to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer. Shelf life: 12 months Activation: 40-70 mins Total per package: 100mg THC Total per piece: 10mg THC Pieces per package: 10 Ingredients: Cane sugar, corn syrup (glucose), water, pectin, decorative sugar, shortening flakes, soy lecithin, natural & artificial flavoring, and distillate cannabis extract. Our Watermelon jellies are fresh, green, and fruity with cucumber notes, the perfect amount of sweet, they are incredibly mouthwatering and scream SUMMER.

About this brand

Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates Logo
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you. Feel the VIBE!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review