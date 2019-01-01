 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Stone Fruit CBD Vapor Cartridge - 500 MG

by BLOOM FARMS

About this product

Premium uncut CBD oil plus natural flavor* and hardware optimized for a clean vape experience. 500 mg oil (250 mg CBD) 60+% cannabinoids content Includes CBC, CBG and CBN FDA food-grade material (BPA/BPS-free) Flavor: a tempting blend of plum, apricot & cherry Optimized for vape up to 300+ puffs *may contain trace amounts of coconut

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.