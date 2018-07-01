Rhiza Nova Complete Concentrate ~ Probiotics to increase your yield
by Ameret
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
· Promotes branch and leaf development through natural plant extracts · Use as a foliar application during the clone/grow stages · Promotes lush, green, and healthy plants that will fill your growing space faster · Gives plants the ability to photosynthesize more as the leaf size will increase · Great for clones as a supplemental feed · Use anytime you have issues with nutrient absorption in the root system · In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
on July 1st, 2018
Used many organic x Mineral based nutrients and additives. But using the advanced Floriculture line led to the worst yield ever. Given it was Summer and root rot seems the only plausible explanation to my plant symptoms. Anyway ROOTS didn't help stop as a preventative or fix the problem. I ended up using H202 to save what I could. Never had this problem (root rot) with any other nutrients in the past. I stupidly bought quite a bit of there products but now don't want use it. Maybe I will in Winter when temps are more forgiving.