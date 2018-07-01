 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Groigen

Groigen

by Bloom Yellow Bottles

Skip to Reviews
1.01
Bloom Yellow Bottles Growing Nutrients Groigen

Similar items

Show all

About this product

· Promotes branch and leaf development through natural plant extracts · Use as a foliar application during the clone/grow stages · Promotes lush, green, and healthy plants that will fill your growing space faster · Gives plants the ability to photosynthesize more as the leaf size will increase · Great for clones as a supplemental feed · Use anytime you have issues with nutrient absorption in the root system · In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

Suicidesuede

Used many organic x Mineral based nutrients and additives. But using the advanced Floriculture line led to the worst yield ever. Given it was Summer and root rot seems the only plausible explanation to my plant symptoms. Anyway ROOTS didn't help stop as a preventative or fix the problem. I ended up using H202 to save what I could. Never had this problem (root rot) with any other nutrients in the past. I stupidly bought quite a bit of there products but now don't want use it. Maybe I will in Winter when temps are more forgiving.

About this brand

Bloom Yellow Bottles Logo
We are an Australian owned and operated liquid fertilizer manufacturer fusing science with nature to give you the most advanced floriculture feed system available. Using innovative technology each product has been formulated as highly concentrated, making the application per feed very low so you can get more out of each bottle. Bloom can be utilized in any medium type or growing method and most products contain very insignificant NPK. Bloom Yellow Bottles products will never contain any banned PGRs, are highly bio-available, and all ingredients are sustainably sourced from Australia.