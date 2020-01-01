Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
· Promotes a healthy plant through fish hydrolysate, natural plant extracts and fulvic acid · Sustainable cold composted blue fin tuna promotes a healthy root zone through the micro organism that composted the product · Assists in the absorption of macro and micro nutrient from the chelating of the proteins and amino acids · The cold composted kelp promotes natural hormones, minerals and vitamins that assist the plant in stress conditions · Fulvic acid assists the plant with macro and micro nutrient absorption and provides fuel for micro organism multiplication · Microorganisms assist in breaking down decaying plant material in the root zone and promote nutrient absorption · In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
