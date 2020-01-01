Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
· Promotes early flower development through various natural plant extracts · Will trigger plants into flower within 3 days · Plant height will be shortened due to the change to flower in a short period · Flowers will only be female flowers (only switch on genes responsible for the development of female flowers) · Can use special dosage as a remedy if plants are stressed and are changing to hermaphrodite or male flowers · In the ‘bloom Advanced Floriculture’ system you do not need to reduce your fertilizer application to use this product · Can be used in any growing method, growing medium, indoors and outdoors – simply consult the relevant feed schedule for application rates to suit your system (or develop your own method)
Be the first to review this product.