Organic Avocado Oil CBD Tincture 2,500 mg
by Blue Label Naturals
$75.99MSRP
About this product
Oral or topical CBD tincture Used to help with muscle and joint discomfort, appetite balance, promoting a restful night of sleep, and with managing the stress and anxiety of everyday life Formulated with Certified Organic Avocado Oil 99.99% pure CBD isolate Bottle size: 60mL Available Strengths: 1,000mg | 2,500mg | 5,000mg | 10,000mg
