 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Strawberries & Cream Jelly Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

Strawberries & Cream Jelly Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

by Blue River Terpenes

Write a review
Blue River Terpenes Concentrates Cartridges Strawberries & Cream Jelly Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries & Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple. 

About this brand

Blue River Terpenes Logo
Blue River offers the widest selection of award winning full spectrum essential oils naturally derived from whole plant cultivars. Our prices are based on grade, yield, and availability. Our pure essential oil products are designed to be used as a diluent for aromatherapy and vaporization.