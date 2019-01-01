About this product

Organic Salmon Flavor 300 mg cannabidiol (CBD) per bottle 1 oz (30mL) Ingredients: Organic coconut derived MCT oil, 300mg cannabidiol (CBD) from full spectrum hemp extract, organic salmon flavor This product contains less than the state of Tennessee legal limit of 0.3% Δ9THC. USA grown hemp by Blühen farmers. MANUFACTURED IN THE USA Distributed by: Blühen Botanicals Knoxville, TN Suggested Daily Use for Dogs and Cats: Amount will depend on weight of dog as indicated in chart below: Less than 20 lbs: 2.5mg or 1/4 mL (1/4 dropper) 20-55 lbs: 5mg or 1/2 mL (1/2 dropper) Over 55 lbs: 10mg or 1 mL (full dropper) WARNING: Consult your veterinarian before use and if your pet becomes ill. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. FDA has not evaluated this product for safety or efficacy.