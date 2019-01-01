 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil for Pets

by Blühen Botanicals

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil for Pets

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Organic Salmon Flavor 300 mg cannabidiol (CBD) per bottle 1 oz (30mL) Ingredients: Organic coconut derived MCT oil, 300mg cannabidiol (CBD) from full spectrum hemp extract, organic salmon flavor This product contains less than the state of Tennessee legal limit of 0.3% Δ9THC. USA grown hemp by Blühen farmers. MANUFACTURED IN THE USA Distributed by: Blühen Botanicals Knoxville, TN Suggested Daily Use for Dogs and Cats: Amount will depend on weight of dog as indicated in chart below: Less than 20 lbs: 2.5mg or 1/4 mL (1/4 dropper) 20-55 lbs: 5mg or 1/2 mL (1/2 dropper) Over 55 lbs: 10mg or 1 mL (full dropper) WARNING: Consult your veterinarian before use and if your pet becomes ill. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. FDA has not evaluated this product for safety or efficacy.

About this brand

From seed to shelf, our team participates in every part of the process ensuring each ingredient is intentionally sourced and processed with care to deliver solutions you can depend on. Our products are always made with the highest quality hemp.