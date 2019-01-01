 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. EMPIRE GLASSWORKS SEA FLOOR THEME PIPE

EMPIRE GLASSWORKS SEA FLOOR THEME PIPE

by Boom Headshop

$115.00MSRP

Everything is better down where its wetter; take it from me! Nobody knows that more than Empire Glassworks, which is why they produced this immensely detailed sea-themed spoon pipe. The tubing and bowl of the pipe are handblown using greenish-amber glass, and it has several sea themed glass accents throughout. These accents include glass marbles with plant designs inside, translucent coral, and a hermit crab. The standout feature of this hand pipe is the worked glass octopus on the front of the bowl. This spoon pipe also features a deep bowl and is made from thick glass by Empire Glassworks in Placentia, California. https://boomheadshop.com/product/empire-glassworks-sea-floor/

Boom Headshop is the loudest headshop on the internet, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Famous Brandz, and MJ Arsenal. Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.