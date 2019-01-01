About this product
Single, 7 or 14 pack of a variety of hemp flower pre roll “Fatties”. These is organic hemp strains are sourced from one of our premier farmers in the USA and the wrappers are all-natural RAW Brand hemp papers. The hemp has a variety of CBD percentages and the pre roll contains 1.25+ gram of hemp flower. All pre roll fatties are packed in either single black tubes or in 7 and 14 pack black tins.
Boston Hempire
At Boston Hempire we source the highest quality hemp products available on the market. Our CBD rich hemp products provide all the benefits cannabinoids have to offer without the psychoactive effects of THC. Every product contains little to no THC and is under the federal limits. We stand behind the quality of our products and include a full lab analysis with each and every package we ship. Boston Hempire is fully insured by All Access Insurance and Cannabis Insurance Solutions.