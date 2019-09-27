 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Space Candy Moon Rocks

by Boston Hempire

$29.99MSRP

About this product

This product has 12.17% CBD flower with 32.4% CBD kief and each moon rock weighs 1.5g+. The base is Sour Space Candy hemp flower. This is organic industrial hemp sourced from one of our premier farmers in Oregon caked in kief, also from Oregon. Recommended in small amounts for first-timers. Each package contains 1 moon rock.

1 customer review

HoLoFro

These rocks are no joke! A little goes a long way. A great balance of feeling happy and relaxed.

About this brand

At Boston Hempire we source the highest quality hemp products available on the market. Our CBD rich hemp products provide all the benefits cannabinoids have to offer without the psychoactive effects of THC. Every product contains little to no THC and is under the federal limits. We stand behind the quality of our products and include a full lab analysis with each and every package we ship. Boston Hempire is fully insured by All Access Insurance and Cannabis Insurance Solutions.