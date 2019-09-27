HoLoFro
on September 27th, 2019
These rocks are no joke! A little goes a long way. A great balance of feeling happy and relaxed.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This product has 12.17% CBD flower with 32.4% CBD kief and each moon rock weighs 1.5g+. The base is Sour Space Candy hemp flower. This is organic industrial hemp sourced from one of our premier farmers in Oregon caked in kief, also from Oregon. Recommended in small amounts for first-timers. Each package contains 1 moon rock.
on September 27th, 2019
These rocks are no joke! A little goes a long way. A great balance of feeling happy and relaxed.