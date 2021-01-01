Sour Special Sauce Pre-Roll (1.2g)
by Botany Farms
About this product
Type: Indica Notes: Tart Berries, Sweetness, Diesel Sour Special Sauce has a sharp smell of tart berries up front followed by a sweet diesel aroma that the sour strains are infamous for. Sour Special Sauce is a true indica strain. The effects of these genetics put the mind and body at ease, making it a perfect strain to smoke if the user seeks deep sleep and ultimate relaxation. Total Cannabinoids: 19.1% CBD: 16.9% Δ-9 THC: <0.3%
About this brand
Botany Farms
