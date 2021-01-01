 Loading…

  5. Sour Special Sauce Pre-Roll (1.2g)

Sour Special Sauce Pre-Roll (1.2g)

by Botany Farms

Botany Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Special Sauce Pre-Roll (1.2g)

Type: Indica Notes: Tart Berries, Sweetness, Diesel Sour Special Sauce has a sharp smell of tart berries up front followed by a sweet diesel aroma that the sour strains are infamous for. Sour Special Sauce is a true indica strain. The effects of these genetics put the mind and body at ease, making it a perfect strain to smoke if the user seeks deep sleep and ultimate relaxation. Total Cannabinoids: 19.1% CBD: 16.9% Δ-9 THC: <0.3%

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

