White CBG
by Botany FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Type: Hybrid Total Cannabinoids: 11% Notes: Crisp Spring, Vanilla, Wildflowers White CBG is a hybrid CBG strain coated with frosty white crystals and contains aromas of fresh Spring flowers and vanilla. The White CBG flower produces a delightfully calming feeling, while the mind remains active and alert. Because of this, many consumers prefer the feeling of CBG to CBD in the daytime to mitigate any potential drowsy effects. Total Cannabinoids: 11% CBG: 10.5% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%
About this brand
Botany Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.