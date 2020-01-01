Cannabiniers offers Brewbudz, the world’s first Flower-Based-Edible delivered in a patented 100% compostable single-brew pod. Cannabis consumers can now experience their favorite coffee & tea, infused with cannabis, offering the same great taste and convenience of a single-brew product in an environmentally beneficial platform. Our 100% compostable pod is compatible with all K-Cup® and K-Cup® 2.0 style brewers and is designed to return to the land – not a landfill. Once brewed, Brewbudz offers a cannabis infused beverage that is virtually absent of cannabis odor and taste, while delivering the entourage effect in a safe, natural, lifestyle integrated platform; representing a healthy choice. Brewbudz delivers a high quality beverage experience, that combines rapid onset with sustained delivery, absent of any evident signs of cannabis use. Cannabis consumers can now enjoy Brewbudz socially or discretely, with the added benefit of peace of mind. Lets get into some more details!