 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Grease Monkey
Hybrid

Grease Monkey

by Brothers

Write a review
Brothers Cannabis Flower Grease Monkey

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Grease Monkey by Brothers

About this brand

Brothers Logo

About this strain

Grease Monkey

Grease Monkey
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review