Bred by Humboldt Seed Company by crossing Mango Trees, Banana OG, and Blueberry Muffin, Banana Mango is a frosty lime green cultivar that makes for an awesome fruity treat. This strain could be called “smoothie” with its tasty banana candy and mango nectar flavor profile. Banana Mango tastes like the tropics and will transport you to a vacation on the beach where it may calm your nerves and settle you down.