ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Banana OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Banana OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 461 reviews

Banana OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 28 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 461 reviews

Banana OG
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

Effects

Show all

337 people reported 2253 effects
Relaxed 56%
Euphoric 44%
Happy 43%
Sleepy 28%
Hungry 28%
Stress 30%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 23%
Depression 18%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

461

more reviews
write a review

Find Banana OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Banana OG nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Tahoe OG Kush
Tahoe OG Kush
More humuleneLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Hindu Kush
Hindu Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Paris OG
Paris OG
More linaloolLeafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More popularLeafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More relaxingLeafly flower for Kimbo Kush
Kimbo Kush
More humuleneLeafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More caryophyllene
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Banana OG
User uploaded image of Banana OG
User uploaded image of Banana OG
User uploaded image of Banana OG
User uploaded image of Banana OG
User uploaded image of Banana OG
User uploaded image of Banana OG
more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Banana OG
First strain child
Bandana
child
Second strain child
Bubba Fresh
child

Products with Banana OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Banana OG nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

The 2015 NorCal Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2015 NorCal Cannabis Cup Winners
5 Strains to Help You Reach Your Goals in the New Year
5 Strains to Help You Reach Your Goals in the New Year
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Steve Buscemi, Personified Ice Cream, and Bye Bye, Alderaan
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Steve Buscemi, Personified Ice Cream, and Bye Bye, Alderaan

Most popular in