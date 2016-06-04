- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
156
Find Blueberry Muffin nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blueberry Muffin nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blueberry Muffin
Hang tight. We're looking for Blueberry Muffin nearby.