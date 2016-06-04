ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

121 people reported 848 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 29%
Stress 34%
Depression 29%
Pain 22%
Anxiety 22%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%
Anxious 1%

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Sherbert
Sherbert
More popularLeafly flower for Wedding Cake
Wedding Cake
More limoneneLeafly flower for Original Glue
Original Glue
More hungryLeafly flower for Scott's OG
Scott's OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Platinum GSC
Platinum GSC
More arousingLeafly flower for Triangle Kush
Triangle Kush
More tinglyLeafly flower for Animal Cookies
Animal Cookies
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Forbidden Fruit
Forbidden Fruit
More myrcene
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Panty Dropper
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blueberry Muffin
First strain child
Dragon Punch
child
Second strain child
Banana Mango
child

